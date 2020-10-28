Burlington Is Extending Its Wastewater Surveillance Program To Track COVID-19

The City of Burlington announced this month that it's going to expand a pilot project tracking COVID-19 in the city's wastewater treatment plants and continue the program for at least another three months. The project surveys wastewater for RNA strands that carry the novel coronavirus. But what good does finding it in the city's sewage actually do for how the city and state can respond to coronavirus in the population? We'll check in with the project leader to get the details.

Our guest is:

Brian Lowe, Burlington's chief innovation officer

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

