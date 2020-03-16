Related Program: 
VPR News

Burlington Mayor Closes Bars, Restaurants, State Follows Suit

By & 35 minutes ago
  • Downtown Church Street, brick street which a view of a steeple.
    Both Gov. Phil Scott and Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the closure of bars and sit-down restaurants beginning Tuesday, March 17. Both said take-out services can continue.
    Charles Krupa / Associated Press

Shortly after Vermont's largest city said it would shut down bars and sit-down restaurants for at least 24 hours beginning on Tuesday — St. Patrick's Day — Gov. Phil Scott followed suit statewide, restricting establishments to take-out and delivery until April 6.

Scott ordered the closures to take effect at 2 p.m. tomorrow. The governor's written statement was sent out a little less than an hour after Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the closures Monday, alongside other emergency measures.

Weinberger said the restaurant closures would likely continue after Tuesday, but that takeout services may continue.

The city will also suspend water and electrical service disconnections for non-payment of bills until further notice, and is encouraging private landlords to refrain from evicting tenants who can't pay rent due to COVID-19.

The city is suspending in-person programming of the Fletcher Free Library, Burlington City Arts, and Parks, Recreation and Waterfront department, too.

All board and commission meetings have also been canceled through March, with a few exceptions.

Updates to these measures can be found on the city's website.

VPR News
Coronavirus
The Vermont Economy
Burlington

