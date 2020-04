Live call-in discussion: Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger delivered his annual State of the City address Monday and said "the state of the City is a state of emergency". We check in with the mayor and learn more about his plans for leading Burlington through the COVID-19 crisis.

Our guest is:

Miro Weinberger, Mayor of the City of Burlington

Broadcast live at 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020; rebroadcast at 8:20 p.m.