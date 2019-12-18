Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger On Police Scandals, Stalled Redevelopment And The State Of the City

Live call-in discussion: Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has presided over a challenging year for Vermont's Queen City.

Major downtown redevelopment projects have stalled. The city has seen lawsuits over police officers' alleged use of excessive force. And just this week, a police department scandal ended in the chief's resignation. That's on top of ongoing challenges, from affordability to housing to homelessness.

Mayor Weinberger joins Vermont Edition to talk about the challenges facing Burlington this year and in the years to come.

Share your questions for Mayor Weinberger in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.