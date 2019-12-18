Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger On Police Scandals, Stalled Redevelopment And The State Of the City

By & 3 minutes ago
  • Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger stands at a podium in front of the green and blue Burlington city flag.
    Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger speaks at a podium Monday announcing the resignation of former Police Chief Brandon del Pozo. Weinberger joins "Vermont Edition" to discuss the challenges facing the Queen City.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

Live call-in discussion: Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has presided over a challenging year for Vermont's Queen City.

Major downtown redevelopment projects have stalled. The city has seen lawsuits over police officers' alleged use of excessive force. And just this week, a police department scandal ended in the chief's resignation. That's on top of ongoing challenges, from affordability to housing to homelessness.

Mayor Weinberger joins Vermont Edition to talk about the challenges facing Burlington this year and in the years to come.

Share your questions for Mayor Weinberger in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Burlington
Burlington Police Department
Homelessness & Housing
Miro Weinberger
City Place

Related Content

Burlington Police Chief Resigns, Department's Social Media Policy Under Review

By Dec 16, 2019
Three people stand by a podium with flags in the background.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Updated 8 p.m.

Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo has resigned, and Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has announced the city will hire an outside investigator to review the department's social media practices. 

At a press conference Monday, the mayor told reporters the chief submitted a letter of resignation Sunday night. This development comes after reports surfaced last week that del Pozo had used an anonymous Twitter account to heckle a civilian. 

Burlington Settles Case Over Homeless Camp Removal Policy

By Dec 4, 2019
An encampment in Burlington in 2017.
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR File

Vermont's largest city has settled a lawsuit over allegations that it violated the rights of low-income residents.

From Proposal To Present: A Timeline Of Burlington's CityPlace Project

By VPR News Jul 17, 2019
Cement barries and signs covering a fence with the word "shop."
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

The Burlington CityPlace project — a proposed redevelopment of the downtown mall — has had a tumultuous history. We've laid out a timeline of notable milestones in the still-uncompleted project's lifespan.

Demand For Housing Is Through The Roof, But Burlington Isn't Building (Much)

By Jul 29, 2019
An apartment building under construction.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Public officials and developers say restrictions and local opposition to development has created a housing crunch in Vermont's biggest city.