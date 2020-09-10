Related Program: 
VPR News

Burlington Sues Downtown Mall Developers Over Stalled Project

By 10 minutes ago
  • The site of the CityPlace mall redevelopment in Burlington.
    The city of Burlington has filed a lawsuit against the developers of CityPlace, alleging they broke promises to move the project forward and complete public improvements.
    Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

The city of Burlington is suing the developers of a long-stalled mall revitalization project in the heart of downtown.

The city alleges BTC Mall Associates, the developers, broke repeated promises to get the project built and make public improvements that are part of the redevelopment plan.

Mayor Miro Weinberger said during a press conference on Thursday that the city is demanding the developers start the public improvements, like reconnecting two streets, and cover the costs. The city, under the orginal agreement, was going to reimburse the developers.

“Our patience is gone now,” Weinberger said. “We’re going to do everything we can to hold them to the promises they made.”

"Our patience is gone now. We're going to do everything we can to hold them to the promises they made. — Miro Weinberger, Mayor of Burlington

The city’s lawsuit against BTC is the latest chapter for the beleaguered CityPlace project, which has been stalled for more than two years and left a massive hole in the heart of Burlington’s downtown. During that time, construction never restarted, despite repeated assurances from developers that the project would soon be underway.

This summer, Don Sinex, the original developer, regained control of the project when his partners in the venture, Brookfield Properties, decided to pull out of the project — after repeatedly saying they’d see the project through.

But the city didn’t sue until this week, spurred by a letter sent by Sinex declaring that that he was terminating the development agreement between his company and the city.

Sinex, in an email to VPR, said the city’s lawsuit was “without merit” because he had ended the development agreement.

“BTC Mall Associates will vigorously defend itself and ultimately prove that the development agreement has been terminated and is therefore null and void and that the action taken by the City will therefore be dismissed by the court,” Sinex wrote in the email.

"BTC Mall Associates will vigorously defend itself and ultimately prove that the development agreement has been terminated and is therefore null and void and that the action taken by the City will therefore be dismissed by the court." — Don Sinex, developer

In court filings, the city argued that Sinex can’t unilaterally end the development agreement. Tim Sampson, an attorney with the city’s outside legal counsel Downs Rachlin Marten, said Sinex’s attempt to end the agreement signals he has no intention of following it.

“The actions the city has asked us to take here are meant to fulfill the obligations of that development agreement,” Sampson said, “which is to make sure this project does move forward to completion, that the public improvements are built and the pit is restored to something viable.”

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or get in touch with reporter Liam Elder-Connors @lseconnors

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
VPR News
Burlington
The Vermont Economy
Miro Weinberger

Related Content

Burlington Threatens Lawsuit As Downtown Mall Developer Looks To Pull Out

By Jul 22, 2020
An empty constrution lot.
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR File

The city of Burlington is threatening to sue the developers of a massive downtown redevelopment for failing to follow through on promises to move the project forward.

From Proposal To Present: A Timeline Of Burlington's CityPlace Project

By VPR News Jul 17, 2019
Cement barries and signs covering a fence with the word "shop."
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

The Burlington CityPlace project — a proposed redevelopment of the downtown mall — has had a tumultuous history. We've laid out a timeline of notable milestones in the still-uncompleted project's lifespan.

Downtown Burlington Faces Uncertainty Amid COVID-19 Crisis

By Apr 2, 2020
Burlington City Hall and Honey Road
Abagael Giles

Burlington’s Church Street is known for its mix of shops and restaurants and as the weather warms, it would usually be pretty full of people too. But not now — at least not with the governor’s orders for individuals to stay home and non-essential businesses to close in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new landscape has forced businesses on the most-well known commercial street in Vermont to rethink their operations and has also resulted in many people losing their jobs.