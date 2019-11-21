Burton Snowboards Founder Jake Burton Carpenter Dies At 65

Jake Burton Carpenter, who popularized the sport of snowboarding and founded the Burlington-based Burton Snowboards, has died at age 65.

In an email sent to Burton staff Thursday morning, company co-CEO John Lacy announced the news of Carpenter's death:

"It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news that Jake passed away peacefully last night surrounded by his family and loved ones as a result of complications from recurring cancer. He was our founder, the soul of snowboarding, the one who gave us the sport we all love so much. "This all happened very suddenly, and it’s a tremendous loss for his family, his friends and all of you. We will share more details about plans to celebrate Jake’s life soon."

As a way to celebrate Carpenter, Lacy also suggested in his email that employees "do what Jake would be doing tomorrow, and that’s riding."

Carpenter was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2011; according to the Associated Press, he had informed staff earlier this month that his cancer had returned.

Carpenter founded Burton Snowboards in 1977, building upon the concept of Sherman Poppen's "Snurfer" board. In the decades since, snowboarding has skyrocketed in popularity and become a fixture of the winter sports scene.

Carpenter and his wife, Donna, were longtime VPR supporters. In 2016 the couple participated in StoryCorps, talking about the sport's impact on their lives.

The Carpenters were inducted into the Vermont Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame in 2012.

