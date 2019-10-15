Related Program: 
Campaign 2020: Dissecting Tuesday Night's Democratic Debate

By & 1 hour ago
  • An empty debate stage ahead of the Oct. 15, 2019 Democratic presidential primary debate.
    Wednesday on "Vermont Edition," we're talking about the Tuesday, Oct. 15, CNN/New York Times Democratic presidential primary debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio.
Live call-in discussion: Tuesday night, 12 Democratic candidates for president took the stage in Ohio for a fourth primary debate. Many eyes were on Bernie Sanders, who suffered a heart attack just two weeks ago. We're analyzing Tuesday's debate with a roundtable of Vermont political scientists and discussing what Sanders' performance means for his campaign.

Joining the discussion are:

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Democratic Debate: Everything You Need To Know About Tuesday's Face-Off

By 9 hours ago

There's a lot to watch for in Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate in Ohio.

Senior Sanders Advisor Offers Update On The Candidate, And Campaign, After Heart Attack

By & Oct 11, 2019
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign event in New Hampshire on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Dartmouth College.
Ten days ago, Sen. Bernie Sanders had a heart attack at a campaign event in Las Vegas. Doctors discovered Sanders had a blocked artery and inserted two stents to repair that blockage. But what does Sanders' health mean for the campaign, and the Democratic presidential primary? Vermont Edition talks with senior campaign advisor Jeff Weaver to get an update on the candidate and his campaign.

What Sanders' Heart Attack Means For The Democratic Primary

By , & Oct 11, 2019
The stage for a July 2019 Democratic presidential primary debate.
How will Sen. Bernie Sander's recent heart attack affect the 2020 Democratic presidential race? His campaign says there will be little impact, and he'll be back in action for the fourth Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday, Oct. 15. We're talking with reporters in Vermont, New Hampshire and Iowa about how the dynamics of the race are shifting.