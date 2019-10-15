Campaign 2020: Dissecting Tuesday Night's Democratic Debate

Live call-in discussion: Tuesday night, 12 Democratic candidates for president took the stage in Ohio for a fourth primary debate. Many eyes were on Bernie Sanders, who suffered a heart attack just two weeks ago. We're analyzing Tuesday's debate with a roundtable of Vermont political scientists and discussing what Sanders' performance means for his campaign.

Joining the discussion are:

UVM Political science professor Ellen Andersen

Middlebury College political science professor Matt Dickinson

Share your thoughts or questions about the debate and the candidates' performances below.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.