Campaign 2020: Reaction To Democratic Frontrunners' Debate As Field Narrows

Live call-in discussion: Ten presidential candidates gathered in Houston on Thursday for the third Democratic debate. We're talking with political scientists and campaign watchers to break down the debate, the policy issues they put forth and what it means for the field of Democratic candidates still seeking the party's nomination for the presidency.

The debate at Texas Southern University's Health & PE Center is hosted in partnership with ABC and Univision. Previous debates featured 20 candidates, but the field has now narrowed to ten, including:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

California Sen. Kamala Harris

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Joining the discussion on Vermont Edition are Ted Kohn, chair of the College of Liberal Arts at Norwich University; Linda Fowler, professor of government emerita at Dartmouth College; and Matt Dickinson, political science professor at Middlebury College.

Broadcast live on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.