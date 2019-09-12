Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Campaign 2020: Reaction To Democratic Frontrunners' Debate As Field Narrows

By & 42 minutes ago
    The ten candidates in Thursday's Democratic debate (clockwise from top left): Biden, Booker, Buttigieg, Castro, Harris, Klobuchar, O'Rourke, Sanders, Warren and Yang.
    AP

Live call-in discussion: Ten presidential candidates gathered in Houston on Thursday for the third Democratic debate. We're talking with political scientists and campaign watchers to break down the debate,  the policy issues they put forth and what it means for the field of Democratic candidates still seeking the party's nomination for the presidency.

The debate at Texas Southern University's Health & PE Center is hosted in partnership with ABC and Univision. Previous debates featured 20 candidates, but the field has now narrowed to ten, including:

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
  • South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
  • California Sen. Kamala Harris
  • Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
  • Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke
  • Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
  • Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
  • Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Joining the discussion on Vermont Edition are Ted Kohn, chair of the College of Liberal Arts at Norwich University; Linda Fowler, professor of government emerita at Dartmouth College; and Matt Dickinson, political science professor at Middlebury College.

Share your reactions or questions about the debate below.

Broadcast live on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

