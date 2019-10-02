Related Program: 
Campaign Cancels Events As Bernie Sanders Recovers From Blocked Artery

By 14 minutes ago
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders holding a microphone
    Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke at Dartmouth College on Sunday.
    Cheryl Senter / Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has cancelled campaign events for the foreseeable future after receiving medical attention for chest discomfort Tuesday.

Sanders' campaign released the following statement from senior advisor Jeff Weaver on Wednesday morning:

"During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted. Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates."

This post will be updated.

