Vermont Edition

Can Bats Bounce Back?

By & 11 seconds ago
  • The gloved hand of a biologist holds a little brown bat in Vermont.
    Bats have died off in huge numbers from the fungal infection known as White Nose Syndrome, but now their populations seem to have stabilized.
    Jane Lindholm / VPR File

Live call-in discussion: Bats aren't scary — or they shouldn't be — and the population levels in Vermont seem to be stabilizing after huge die-offs caused by the fungal infection known as White Nose Syndrome.

We're talking about bats today: their prospects, and why they're so diverse and fascinating.

Joining us for the show is Barry Genzlinger, bat expert and and licensed bat rehabilitator. With his wife Maureen, he runs the Vermont Bat Center, which educates the public about bats and rescues and rehabilitates orphaned bats throughout the state.

Post your questions and comments below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

VPR News
Energy & Environment
Wildlife
Bats

For New England Bats, It's Been A Decade Of 'Carnage'

By Oct 21, 2019

Morgan Bengel stood about 35 feet underground, gesturing at the cold, rocky walls inside Old New-Gate Prison & Copper Mine. Late 18th-century descriptions of this subterranean penitentiary were bleak.

“Some of the words are, hell, a dungeon, woeful mansion,” Bengel said. 

Outdoor Radio: Counting Bats

By Jul 19, 2017
Alyssa Bennett, a small mammal biologist with the Vermont Fish And Wildlife Department, shows the difference in size between the Little Brown Bat and the Big Brown Bat.
Kent McFarland, courtesy / Vermont Center For Ecostudies

A bat will eat about half its weight in insects on a summer night, and it can live more than 30 years. That's a lot of insects! But unfortunately, the disease called white-nose syndrome has taken a huge toll on Vermont's bat population.

Little Brown Bats, Once Common, Still Struggling After 10 Years Of Disease

By & Jul 21, 2017
The gloved hand of a biologist holds a little brown bat in Vermont.
Jane Lindholm / VPR File

Stand outside at night and you might glimpse the swift, darting profile of a bat flying overhead. That sight wasn't rare in the past, but bats in this region have had it rough for years due to white-nose syndrome, and biologists are still working to understand and protect these tiny flying mammals.

What Secrets Are Hidden Inside The Call Of A Bat?

By Nov 21, 2018

The fungal disease white-nose syndrome has killed off millions of bats across America. Since it was first identified in 2006, it’s appeared on bats in more than 30 states, including all of New England, Quebec, and the Maritimes.

Now, scientists are trying to learn more about the impact of this devastating disease, by listening to the calls of the bats left behind.