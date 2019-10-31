Can Bats Bounce Back?

Live call-in discussion: Bats aren't scary — or they shouldn't be — and the population levels in Vermont seem to be stabilizing after huge die-offs caused by the fungal infection known as White Nose Syndrome.

We're talking about bats today: their prospects, and why they're so diverse and fascinating.

Joining us for the show is Barry Genzlinger, bat expert and and licensed bat rehabilitator. With his wife Maureen, he runs the Vermont Bat Center, which educates the public about bats and rescues and rehabilitates orphaned bats throughout the state.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.