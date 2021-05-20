Can Vermont Adopt A Permanent Early And Mail-In Voting System?

Noon discussion: At a time when some states are moving to restrict access to voting, the Vermont Legislature is moving in the opposite direction. Lawmakers have given their approval to a bill that encourages early and mail-in voting. This segment, we'll look at this issue with Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos.

Our guest is:

Jim Condos, Vermont's Secretary of State

Broadcast on Thursday, May 20, 2021; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

