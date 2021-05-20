Related Program: 
Can Vermont Adopt A Permanent Early And Mail-In Voting System?

By & 16 minutes ago
  • A blue and white envelope containing a vote by mail ballot.
    Bill Oxford / iStock

Noon discussion: At a time when some states are moving to restrict access to voting, the Vermont Legislature is moving in the opposite direction. Lawmakers have given their approval to a bill that encourages early and mail-in voting. This segment, we'll look at this issue with Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos. 

Our guest is:

  • Jim Condos, Vermont's Secretary of State

Broadcast on Thursday, May 20, 2021; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Related Content

Secretary Of State Says Vermont's 2020 Voting Process Was 'Fairly Smooth'

By Nov 4, 2020
Legs and feet poking out of a voter booth in a gym
Elodie Reed / VPR

The dust has settled on the 2020 election – in Vermont, that is. Every district has now reported its unofficial results in an election that saw over 358,000 people vote in the state, thousands of them before Election Day.

Vt. Secretary Of State On Town Meeting Day Changes

By & Jan 21, 2021
A "Vote Here" sign outside Burlington City Hall on Church Street.
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR File

Gov. Phil Scott has signed the first bill of the session into law; it gives towns a lot of flexibility for Town Meeting Day due to health concerns surrounding the pandemic. Towns now have several options available, with one goal being to boost voter participation in these important local decisions. This segment, we speak with Vermont's Secretary of State about Town Meeting Day 2021. 