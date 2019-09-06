Can Vermont Find A Way To Curb Rising Health Care Costs?

Live call-in discussion: With the recent approval of double-digit rate hikes for the state's two major health care insurers — Blue Cross/Blue Shield and MVP Health Care — by the Green Mountain Care Board, many in Vermont are concerned. We'll hear about what's driving these cost increases and some possible solutions for reigning in the rising cost of health care.

Joining us to discuss the situation are Kevin Mullin, Green Mountain Care Board chair, and Tim Ashe, Senate President pro tempore.

Post your questions or comments about Vermont health care costs below.

Broadcast live on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.