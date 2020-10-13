Candidate Conversations: David Zuckerman Runs For Governor

Live noon discussion: The Nov. 3 election is less than a month away, and all active, registered Vermont voters should already have received their ballots in the mail. This hour, we kick off a series of one-on-one interviews with candidates for top office with David Zuckerman, the Democrat/Progressive nominee for governor.

Our guest is:

David Zuckerman, Vermont's current lieutenant governor and the Democratic/Progressive gubernatorial nominee

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.