Candidate Conversations: David Zuckerman Runs For Governor

  • David Zuckerman speaks at a podium in Hinesburg.
    David Zuckerman is the Democratic and Progressive gubernatorial candidate running against incumbent Republican Phil Scott.
    Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Live noon discussion: The Nov. 3 election is less than a month away, and all active, registered Vermont voters should already have received their ballots in the mail. This hour, we kick off a series of one-on-one interviews with candidates for top office with David Zuckerman, the Democrat/Progressive nominee for governor.

Our guest is:

  • David Zuckerman, Vermont's current lieutenant governor and the Democratic/Progressive gubernatorial nominee

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
David Zuckerman
Election 2020
Governor

Vermont continues to boast a very low rate of COVID-19 cases, but not everyone approves of Gov. Phil Scott's pandemic leadership, particularly when it comes to the reopening of schools. One critic: David Zuckerman, the current lieutenant governor, who hopes to unseat Phil Scott in the November election. This hour, Zuckerman explains what he would have done differently and why he wants your vote.