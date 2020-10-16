Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Candidate Conversations: Molly Gray Runs For Lieutenant Governor

By & 57 minutes ago
  • Molly Gray holds a microphone
    Democratic candidate for lieutenant lovernor, Molly Gray, speaks to constituents at a September 2020 event.
    Molly Gray campaign, Courtesy

Live noon discussion: The lieutenant governor's race has been one of the closest in Vermont's 2020 election. Amid record-setting early voting, the two major party candidates — Democrat Molly Gray and Republican Scott Milne — are making final appeals to undecided Vermonters. This hour, Vermont Edition continues its series of one-on-one interviews with candidates for top offices continues with Democratic nominee Molly Gray. 

Our guest is:

  • Molly Gray, the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor

Broadcast live on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

