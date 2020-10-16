Candidate Conversations: Molly Gray Runs For Lieutenant Governor

Live noon discussion: The lieutenant governor's race has been one of the closest in Vermont's 2020 election. Amid record-setting early voting, the two major party candidates — Democrat Molly Gray and Republican Scott Milne — are making final appeals to undecided Vermonters. This hour, Vermont Edition continues its series of one-on-one interviews with candidates for top offices continues with Democratic nominee Molly Gray.

Our guest is:

Molly Gray, the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor

Broadcast live on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Do you have a question for candidate Molly Gray? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.