Related Program: 
VPR News

Capitol Police Call For Extension Of National Guard Help

By 24 minutes ago
  • National Guard members examine a terrain model of Capitol Hill on Thursday. U.S. Capitol Police requested the guardsmen stay another two months after threats of further violence emerged.
    National Guard members examine a terrain model of Capitol Hill on Thursday. U.S. Capitol Police requested the guardsmen stay another two months after threats of further violence emerged.
    Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images
Originally published on March 4, 2021 7:21 pm

U.S. Capitol Police requested a 60-day extension for a portion of the National Guard troops currently in Washington, D.C., Thursday as the threat of a possible attack from militia groups looms over the city.

Acting Police Chief Yogananda Pittman asked the Department of Defense to continue to provide support in the Capitol, where 5,200 guardsmen are currently deployed. The troops remained in the weeks following the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt at the Capitol building.

They were expected to leave the city March 12, a Capitol Police statement said, but are needed in light of current intelligence. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and U.S. Army officials would have to approve.

"We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday," a March 3 statement read. "We have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers."

The House of Representatives canceled its Thursday session after authorities learned about the threat, but the Senate met to discuss a COVID-19 aid bill, NPR reported.

Far-right conspiracy theorists believed former President Donald Trump would return to power Thursday because until 1933, presidents were inaugurated on March 4.

"The USCP is extremely grateful for the Department of Defense and the National Guard support provided," a Capitol Police statement read. "We understand the Guard has a tremendous service need back home responding to the COVID-10 pandemic."

The riots in the Capitol left five people dead, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died the following day from his injuries sustained in the line of duty. More than 250 people have been charged since authorities secured the Capitol, including 20 members of the far-right group the Proud Boys.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
NPR News
Government & Politics
Vermont National Guard
Domestic Terrorism
Insurrection At The Capitol

Related Content

Dartmouth Researcher Warns Of 'Splits Among The Population' If American Extremism Persists

By & Jan 19, 2021
barbed wire and steel fencing in front of the U.S. Capitol building
Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press

Following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, extreme security measures are in place ahead of Wednesday's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. One Dartmouth security expert who normally studies election-related violence and extremism outside the U.S. is now using that knowledge to frame what's happening here.

Capitol Riot Prompts A Reckoning Over Extremism In The Ranks

By Feb 10, 2021

Less than two weeks after hundreds of rioters — including current and former service members — converged on the Capitol and broke through the doors, threatened lawmakers and injured and killed police, retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin appeared before a Senate committee for his confirmation hearing.

"The job of the Department of Defense is to keep America safe from our enemies," he told members of the Armed Services Committee. "But we can't do that if some of those enemies lie within our own ranks."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Signs Military 'Stand Down' Memo To Address Extremism

By editor Feb 8, 2021

Updated at 7 a.m. ET on Sunday

As the Pentagon wrestles with concerns over right-wing extremism among service members, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has signed a memo directing commanding officers and supervisors to institute a one-day stand-down within the next 60 days to address extremism within the nation's armed forces.

The Number Of Hate Groups Declined Last Year — But Hate Did Not

By Feb 2, 2021

The number of active hate groups in the U.S. has declined, according an annual count by the Southern Poverty Law Center. But unfortunately – and not surprisingly to anyone who has read the news — it found no accompanying decline in hate and extremism.

Instead the law center, which is based in Montgomery, Ala., said that new white nationalist and neo-Nazi organizations have become more diffuse in their membership.