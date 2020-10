Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Carlo Maria Giulini, conductor

Ray Still, oboe; Clark Brody, clarinet; Willard Elliot, bassoon; Dale Clevenger, horn

Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri Overture

Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante for Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon and Horn in E-flat

Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Classical

Mahler: Symphony No. 1

Listen Saturday October 3 at 8 p.m.