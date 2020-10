Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra

Mariss Jansons, conductor

R. Strauss: 4 Symphonic Interludes from Intermezzo

Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in E minor, Op. 98

Brahms: Hungarian Dances

Beethoven: Variations on a Theme from Mozart's Magic Flute (Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano)

Listen Monday October 19 at 8 p.m.