VPR News

A Cartoon Guide To Voting In Vermont's General Election

By VPR Staff 20 minutes ago

While VPR already published a guide to voting in Vermont for the 2020 election, some of us are visual learners, so cartoonist Stephanie Zuppo illustrated six frequently asked questions about what voting will look like for the Nov. 3, 2020 election.

Having trouble reading the comic on mobile? Click on the images for a better view.

Who can register to vote in Vermont, and how do you do it?
Credit Stephanie Zuppo / For VPR
How do you vote?

Credit Stephanie Zuppo / For VPR

What's going on with the U.S. Postal Service in Vermont, and will it impact voting by mail?

Credit Stephanie Zuppo / For VPR

Will there be enough poll workers with the COVID-19 risk?
Credit Stephanie Zuppo / For VPR
How can I make sure my mail-in ballot is received and counted?
Credit Stephanie Zuppo / For VPR
How are ballots counted in Vermont, and how long will it take?
Credit Stephanie Zuppo / For VPR
