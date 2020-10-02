A Cartoon Guide To Voting In Vermont's General Election

While VPR already published a guide to voting in Vermont for the 2020 election, some of us are visual learners, so cartoonist Stephanie Zuppo illustrated six frequently asked questions about what voting will look like for the Nov. 3, 2020 election.

Having trouble reading the comic on mobile? Click on the images for a better view.

Who can register to vote in Vermont, and how do you do it?

How do you vote?

What's going on with the U.S. Postal Service in Vermont, and will it impact voting by mail?

Will there be enough poll workers with the COVID-19 risk?

How can I make sure my mail-in ballot is received and counted?

How are ballots counted in Vermont, and how long will it take?

Looking for more?

If you're less of a visual learner, or if you want extra updates we're posting to our original voter guide, check it out here!

And see more of Stephanie Zuppo's work at their website: www.stephanie-zuppo.com.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vprnet.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.