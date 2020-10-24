Related Program: 
VPR News

A Century Since Coolidge Clinches Vice Presidency (While Not Even Running)

By Oct 24, 2020
  • Four people stand together in a black and white photo
    From left, President Warren G. Harding, First Lady Florence Harding, Second Lady Grace Coolidge and then-Vice President Calvin Coolidge in 1921, arriving in Washington D.C. for Inauguration Day.
    Library of Congress

Former Vermont Gov. Jim Douglas, also a trustee at the Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation, joined VPR to talk about how Coolidge got nominated as vice president from the 1920 National Republican Convention floor.

A century ago, American voters were seeking a more conservative voice to lead them into a new decade. On the heels of World War I and at the start of what would be known as The Roaring Twenties, citizens were weary and wary of more liberal candidates.

At the convention held in Chicago, the name of Calvin Coolidge began as a chant on the convention floor. The Plymouth, Vermont native and Massachusetts governor at the time was offered as a complete opposite to the candidates who were running for the vice president's seat.

Coolidge was added on the Warren G. Harding ticket and swiftly garnered the nomination.

