Related Program: 
VPR News

CEO Mary Powell To Leave Green Mountain Power

By VPR Staff 1 hour ago

Mary Powell will step down as president and CEO of Green Mountain Power at the end of this year, the utility announced Monday.

Green Mountain Power announced Monday that CEO Mary Powell will step down at the end of this year.
Credit Henry Epp / VPR

Powell has been in the position for 12 years, and with GMP for more than 20 years. She will be succeeded as president and CEO by current GMP Senior Vice President Mari McClure, effective Jan. 1, 2020.

“It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve in this role, and work alongside so many dedicated employees, who care so deeply about this state, the planet, and the customers we serve,” Powell said in a GMP press release sent Monday morning.

Powell's statement also noted her plans "to continue the fight against climate change in Vermont and across the country," and she praised McClure as "a highly effective leader who will deliver great results for customers."

VPR spoke to Powell earlier this year about Green Mountain Power's planned shift to 100% renewable energy, as well as for the recent Did It Work? series follow-up on GMP's proposed community biodigester for St. Albans that never came to fruition.

This post will be updated.

Tags: 
VPR News
Green Mountain Power
Energy & Environment

Related Content

State Regulators Approve Indirect Ownership Change Of Vermont Utilities

By Sep 23, 2019
a pipeline
John Van Hoesen / VPR File

State regulators have approved a complex ownership deal relating to two Vermont utilities, which critics say could lead to additional fossil fuel infrastructure in the state.

Benefits For All? State Seeks Investigation Of GMP Powerwall Program

By Sep 4, 2019
A woman stands next to a Tesla battery in her basement.
Dave Gram / Associated Press File

The state advocate for utility ratepayers has called for an investigation into Green Mountain Power’s plans to expand its home energy storage program. Vermont's Department of Public Service wants to know if all customers benefit.

GMP To Hike Rates, Regulators Note Impact On Businesses And Fixed-Income Customers

By Sep 3, 2019
The exterior of the Green Mountain Power building in Colchester
Henry Epp / VPR File

State utility regulators have approved a nearly 3% rate increase for Green Mountain Power. GMP spokeswoman Kristin Kelly said rates will rise Oct. 1 by around 2.7%, once the company factors in the reductions made by regulators.