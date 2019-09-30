CEO Mary Powell To Leave Green Mountain Power

Mary Powell will step down as president and CEO of Green Mountain Power at the end of this year, the utility announced Monday.

Powell has been in the position for 12 years, and with GMP for more than 20 years. She will be succeeded as president and CEO by current GMP Senior Vice President Mari McClure, effective Jan. 1, 2020.

“It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve in this role, and work alongside so many dedicated employees, who care so deeply about this state, the planet, and the customers we serve,” Powell said in a GMP press release sent Monday morning.

Powell's statement also noted her plans "to continue the fight against climate change in Vermont and across the country," and she praised McClure as "a highly effective leader who will deliver great results for customers."

VPR spoke to Powell earlier this year about Green Mountain Power's planned shift to 100% renewable energy, as well as for the recent Did It Work? series follow-up on GMP's proposed community biodigester for St. Albans that never came to fruition.

This post will be updated.