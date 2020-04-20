Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Chancellor Jeb Spaulding On His Proposal To Close Three State College Campuses

By & 2 hours ago
  • Signs indicating Northern Vermont University and the Vermont Tech campuses.
    Signs indicating Northern Vermont University and the Vermont Tech campuses. Both NVU campuses in Lyndon and Johnson, and the Vermont Tech campus in Randolph, were recommended for closure under a proposal form chancellor Jeb Spaulding.
    NVU and Vermont Tech, courtesy

Live 12 p.m. discussion: Facing financial headwinds and an uncertain future after the COVID-19 pandemic, the chancellor of the Vermont State College system made a dramatic recommendation last week: closing Northern Vermont University, both the Lyndon and Johnson campus, and the Vermont Tech campus in Randolph Center. We talk with chancellor Jeb Spaulding about his proposal, the reaction to it and hear from students and others who'd be affected if the closure goes through. 

Our guests are:

Share your questions or comments on the proposed closure of NVU and VT Tech Randolph in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

'I Was Dumbfounded': NVU Professor Organizes Car Parade To Protest Closing Proposal

By & 6 hours ago
Protestors in Mini-van
Bob Kinzel / VPR

A vote originally scheduled for Monday on a plan to close three campuses in the Vermont State Colleges System has been postponed. Chancellor Jeb Spaulding said closing Northern Vermont University’s campuses in Johnson and Lyndon, as well as Vermont Technical College’s campus in Randolph will be necessary to address budget gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Spaulding has said there is no backup plan.

Ben Luce, who teaches physics at NVU, organized a protest in the form of a car parade in Montpelier Monday morning.

Vermont State Colleges System Postpones Monday Consolidation Vote

By Abagael Giles & Mark Davis & Nina Keck Apr 19, 2020
Lyndon Campus
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Updated 4:45 p.m.

 

State college leaders have delayed a Monday vote on a plan to close three Vermont campuses, but warned the financial pressures that inspired the proposal remain severe.

 

The decision came after opposition quickly mounted in the Statehouse and in local communities to the plan to close Northern Vermont University, which has campuses in Johnson and Lyndon, and Vermont Technical College's campus in Randolph. The state college system, which has long struggled with declining enrollment and financial trouble, is facing large budget gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vermont State Colleges Propose Closing Northern Vermont University, Randolph Campus

By , , , , & Apr 17, 2020
Young people walk on a paved path on a college campus.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR File

Updated 6:45 p.m.

The leader of Vermont’s higher education system plans to close three campuses next fall and eliminate 500 jobs to close "significant" budget gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.