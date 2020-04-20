Chancellor Jeb Spaulding On His Proposal To Close Three State College Campuses

Live 12 p.m. discussion: Facing financial headwinds and an uncertain future after the COVID-19 pandemic, the chancellor of the Vermont State College system made a dramatic recommendation last week: closing Northern Vermont University, both the Lyndon and Johnson campus, and the Vermont Tech campus in Randolph Center. We talk with chancellor Jeb Spaulding about his proposal, the reaction to it and hear from students and others who'd be affected if the closure goes through.

Our guests are:

Bobby Saba , a sophomore at NVU-Lyndon and newly-elected president of the school's American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.

Jeb Spaulding, Chancellor of the Vermont State College system

, Chancellor of the Vermont State College system J. Churchill Hindes, chair of the state college system's board of trustees

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.