Related Program: 
VPR News

Change At The Top: Presidential Turnover A Common Theme Among Vermont Colleges

By 20 seconds ago
  • An empty office illustration with a vacant sign hanging on a chair
    Bennington College interim President Isabel Roche said the changing higher education landscape is likely playing a part in the leadership changeovers as well.
    Tetiana5 / iSotck

When Suresh Garimella took the helm at UVM earlier this year, he became the newest college president in Vermont. But the state’s flagship university is far from the only Vermont college undergoing a change of leadership.

Bennington College, Champlain College and the Vermont College of Fine Arts are all operating under interim presidents, while the presidents of Saint Michael's College and Goddard College are both just in their second year.

Norwich University is currently undergoing a presidential search because, after 28 years, Richard Schneider will retire from his post after this school year. He is the longest-tenured college president in Vermont by two decades.

Schneider said he announced his plans to retire five years ago.

"It's kind of a military thing to make sure you have good secession of commands," Schneider explained. "And so we told them five years in advance." 

Next year, Schneider said, is when the leadership change should be set in motion.

"We have four candidates. ... Then in January the board will pick," Schneider said. "And then I, hopefully, if everything works out right, I'll retire on the 31st of May.”

Norwich University President Richard Schneider plans to retire in the spring after 28 years on the job.
Credit John Billingsley / VPR

But that level of planning is the exception. Other leadership turnovers at Vermont colleges have happened much more quickly.

Susan Stitely, president of the Association of Vermont Independent Colleges, has witnessed the changes first-hand.

"So, there's been a change from 10, 15 years ago, where … many of the college presidents were older, had been in their jobs a long time," Stitely said. "They retired, a fresh new crop of first-time college presidents came. And now we're just seeing, you know, some change in that as well."

Eight years into the job, Landmark College President Peter Eden will soon be Vermont's longest-serving college chief.

"I still feel like it's brand new," Eden said. "Because the challenges are so, so great and things change so swiftly. … You never seem to be complacent and just running the train. It's never that way."

After eight years on the job, Landmark College President Peter Eden is in line to be the longest serving college president in Vermont once Norwich University's Richard Schneider retires.
Credit John Billingsley / VPR

Changes in college enrollment and the rising cost of higher education have forced schools to adapt or close. Three Vermont colleges have been shuttered this year, and a fourth — Marlboro College — has announced plans to close its campus in the spring.

Bennington College interim President Isabel Roche said the changing higher education landscape is likely playing a part in the leadership changeovers as well.

"It's a challenging job – there’s that. I'm getting a chance to really try that on this year and can see ... the challenges and the pressures, particularly on small colleges," Roche said. "But I think also it's not necessarily, I would say, a bad thing. You know, institutions go through periods of real renewal with new leadership."

Bennington College's Isabel Roche is one of three interim college presidents currently serving schools in Vermont.
Credit John Billingsley / VPR

Roche said the decrease in presidential tenures is being experienced nationwide. She noted the last Bennington College president was in the job for six years, but the president before that was there for 25 years. Shorter tenures appear to be the new normal.

"For each institution that length of time is different," Roche said, "but I think it's probably safe to say that the days of the very long tenures of college presidents are — those are going to be fewer and farther between."

But Roche said there's an upside to the turnover: "Having, you know, fresh eyes and new perspective and new ideas is really healthy for institutions. And, you know, somebody asking the right questions, or new questions, or the same questions in a new way, is really important."

That's especially important now, when small colleges are struggling with declining enrollment and trying to retool to stay alive.

Tags: 
Education
Syllabus For Survival
VPR News

Related Content

UVM Announces Plan To Freeze Tuition Rates Next Year

By Nov 14, 2019
A sign post on the campus of UVM in Burlington.
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

The University of Vermont plans to freeze tuition rates next year. The college says the last time it did this was more than 40 years ago.

'A Really Beautiful Community': Marlboro College Prepares To Close Its Doors

By Nov 12, 2019
A college student standing in front of a window.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Ever since Marlboro College announced last week that it would likely be closing its campus in Windham County, both the college community and people who live in the small town have been coming to grips with the news.

New UVM President Suresh Garimella On Tackling The School's Challenges

By , & Sep 30, 2019
UVM's 27th President, Suresh Garimella, photographed in front of a wall with ivy vines climbing behind it.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Suresh Garimella took over as the president of the University of Vermont in July. We're talking to him about what he sees as the biggest challenges facing Vermont's largest university, and for his perspective on the national trends in higher education — like shrinking enrollment, rising costs and struggles with affordability — that are plaguing schools of all sizes.

Early Action? Early Decision? An Explanation Of Looming College Admission Deadlines

By Nov 4, 2019
Old Chapel at Middlebury College
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Last week brought the first early decision deadlines for high school seniors applying to college — and also a lot of potential questions: Just what is early decision and how does it differ from early action? Have college admissions changed since the "Varsity Blues" scandal broke earlier this year? How do college admissions officers view Vermont's new proficiency-based grading systems? What are the admissions options at Vermont colleges and universities?