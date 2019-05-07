Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Charge It: Do Electric And Hybrid Vehicles Make Sense In Vermont?

By & 45 minutes ago
  • Vermont is aiming to have 50,000 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles on its roads by 2025.
    Toby Talbot / Associated Press/File

Live call-in discussion: Right now, there are about 3,000 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles on Vermont's roads. But that's a far cry from the 50,000 the state hopes will be traversing out highways and byways by 2025. We'll hear about why some Vermonters have already made the switch to electric and what's keeping others from plugging in.

Dave Roberts, coordinator of Drive Electric Vermont, and Michelle Boomhower, VTrans’ director of policy, planning, and intermodal development, join us to talk about the advantages and disadvantages of owning an electric vehicle in Vermont, plus the new models that are on the horizon. And Andrea Cohen, manager of government affairs and member relations at Vermont Electric Coop, talks about about incentives that are available for those purchasing an electric vehicle.

Post your questions or comments about owning an electric vehicle below.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

 

