Charting The Rise Of Canada's Far Right

They were white, mostly young, and all men. They met online, ostensibly to chat about video games. They called themselves the Canadian Super Players. But what they really discussed was far more sinister: an ideology of hate and white supremacy, and ways to spread those beliefs and bring them into Canadian politics and society.

A new investigation by The Globe And Mail chronicles the online group's sharing of anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant, sexist and racist ideologies. The group joked about the Holocaust and celebrated white nationalist movements in other countries. And they actively worked to spread their extremist ideaology and recruit new members.

Journalist Shannon Carranco was part of a team that broke stories of Montreal alt-right and neo-Nazi groups last year.

In April she and fellow Concordia journalism student Jon Milton published a new story on the Canadian Super Players and Canada’s emerging new far right.

Carranco tells Vermont Edition how she pieced together more than 150,000 chat logs among the group, charted their outreach and propaganda efforts across Canada and connected them to real people working in political parties, schools and the Canadian Armed Forces.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.