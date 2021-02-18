Checking In With Republican And Progressive Statehouse Leaders

Live call-in discussion: Gov. Phil Scott wants lawmakers to invest more than $200 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds in a number of one-time projects -- not ongoing programs. This hour, we talk with Republican and Progressive leaders at the Statehouse about their priorities for the session, including the use of this money.



Our guests are:

Sen. Randy Brock, Vermont Senate Republican leader

Vermont Senate Republican leader Rep. Patricia McCoy, Vermont House Republican leader

Vermont House Republican leader Sen. Anthony Pollina, chair of the Vermont Progressive Party

chair of the Vermont Progressive Party Rep. Selene Colburn, chair of the Vermont Progressive House caucus

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at noon.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.