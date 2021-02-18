Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Checking In With Republican And Progressive Statehouse Leaders

By & 1 hour ago
  • Side-by-side photos of the Vermont House and Senate chambers.
    Vermont Statehouse chambers.
    Elodie Reed / VPR File

Live call-in discussion: Gov. Phil Scott wants lawmakers to invest more than $200 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds in a number of one-time projects -- not ongoing programs. This hour, we talk with Republican and Progressive leaders at the Statehouse about their priorities for the session, including the use of this money.


Our guests are:

  • Sen. Randy Brock, Vermont Senate Republican leader
  • Rep. Patricia McCoy, Vermont House Republican leader
  • Sen. Anthony Pollina, chair of the Vermont Progressive Party
  • Rep. Selene Colburn, chair of the Vermont Progressive House caucus

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at noon.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

