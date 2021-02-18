Checking In With Republican And Progressive Statehouse Leaders

Live call-in discussion: Gov. Phil Scott wants lawmakers to invest more than $200 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds in a number of one-time projects -- not ongoing programs. This hour, we talk with Republican and Progressive leaders at the Statehouse about their priorities for the session, including the use of this money.
Our guests are:
- Sen. Randy Brock, Vermont Senate Republican leader
- Rep. Patricia McCoy, Vermont House Republican leader
- Sen. Anthony Pollina, chair of the Vermont Progressive Party
- Rep. Selene Colburn, chair of the Vermont Progressive House caucus
Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at noon.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.
We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.