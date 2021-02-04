Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Checking In With Vermont Legislative Leaders Jill Krowinski And Becca Balint

By & Person: Lydia Brown 43 minutes ago
  • The Vermont Statehouse surrounded by snow.
    The Vermont Statehouse.
    Henry Epp / VPR File

Live call-in discussion: Governor Phil Scott has proposed a small increase in state spending. But he also has plans to invest more than $200 million dollars in one-time federal stimulus money. This hour, we look at the Democrats' budget priorities with House Speaker Jill Krowinski and Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint.

Our guests are:

  • Jill Krowinski, speaker of the Vermont House of Representatives
  • Becca Balint, Vermont Senate president pro tem

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

