Checking In With Vermont Legislative Leaders Jill Krowinski And Becca Balint

Live call-in discussion: Governor Phil Scott has proposed a small increase in state spending. But he also has plans to invest more than $200 million dollars in one-time federal stimulus money. This hour, we look at the Democrats' budget priorities with House Speaker Jill Krowinski and Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint.

Our guests are:

Jill Krowinski, speaker of the Vermont House of Representatives

speaker of the Vermont House of Representatives Becca Balint, Vermont Senate president pro tem

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

