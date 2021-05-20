Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Chick Days At Erskine’s

By , & 1 hour ago

A couple in Chester took over a longstanding local business during the pandemic. Plus, a Koffee Kup lawsuit, a childcare bill heads to Gov. Scott, and COVID-19 numbers.

Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes.

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency

'You Guys Should Buy That Store': Couple Takes Over Decades-Old Grain Business In Chester

By & 12 hours ago
Two people sit in chairs under a blue sign reading RR eriskine inc
Henry Epp / VPR

When the owners of a generations-old family business in Chester, Vermont announced they were shutting down last year, a local couple took a leap and decided to buy the store. Their story is the next in our series about businesses that have started or substantially changed during the pandemic.