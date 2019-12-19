Chief Justice Paul Reiber On The State Of Vermont's Judiciary

Live call-in discussion: What is the state of the judiciary branch in Vermont? And what challenges are on the horizon? Vermont Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Reiber joins us to discuss some of the key issues facing Vermont's courts.

There has been a lot of discussion lately about the role of the Executive and Legislative branches of government — but what about the Judiciary? We're talking with Justice Reiber about a number of issues that have come up in recent years, including the role drug courts play in Vermont's opiate crisis, the use of cash bail, budget concerns and more.

Share you questions and comments for Justice Reiber below.

Broadcast live on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.