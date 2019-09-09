Related Program: 
VPR News

Chittenden County Housing Production Steady, But Affordable Units Still Lag

By 5 minutes ago
  • A seagull in front of an apartment building under construction.
    A campaign to boost housing production in Chittenden County has seen mixed results. Three years in, the effort is exceeding its overall development goal, but the number of affordable units being built is lagging behind.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

A campaign to produce more housing in Chittenden County has again fallen short on its affordable housing goal, but the effort’s overall numbers are on track.

Three years in to a five year effort, the Building Homes Together Campaign is exceeding its general housing production goal with 2,273 new homes built — an average of 758 houses built per year.

But production of affordable housing has lagged, with only 280 affordable units having been built over three years. The campaign's goal by this year was to be at 420 affordable units.

Brenda Torpy, CEO of Champlain Housing Trust, said more money, like the 2017 statewide housing bond, is needed to increase affordable housing production.

“There’s not a shortage of good multi-family housing being built and being planned for, so if we had the capital to make more of them affordable, those would be available to us and we could do it,” she said.

The campaign is calling for the state to approve more funding for affordable housing.

Vacancy rates in Chittenden County are also low at 1.8% — a healthy rate is considered 5%.

Regina Mahoney, with the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, said there’s a high demand for housing in the county.

“The units that are being brought on the market are still being absorbed so rapidly that it doesn't really consistently hold,” she said.

Some municipalities have been looking for ways to encourage housing development. Housing in the county’s largest city, Burlington, has lagged for years and the city is exploring new policies aimed at boosting production.

Last week, the city unveiled several new housing initiatives; they included increasing funding to the city’s housing trust fund, creating new regulations for short-term rentals and getting rid of parking requirements for developments in some areas of the city.

Tags: 
VPR News
Homelessness & Housing
Burlington
Chittenden County

Related Content

Two Years In, Campaign To Increase Housing In Chittenden County Shows Mixed Results

By Oct 11, 2018
The Cambrian Rise Development in Burlington. Housing leaders announced Wednesday they were meeting overall housing production goals, but lagging behind on their goals to create more affordable housing.
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

A campaign to boost construction of new homes in Chittenden County has had mixed results. The effort has resulted in an overall increase in housing stock, but the campaign is lagging behind on its goal to create more affordable housing.

Demand For Housing Is Through The Roof, But Burlington Isn't Building (Much)

By Jul 29, 2019
An apartment building under construction.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Public officials and developers say restrictions and local opposition to development has created a housing crunch in Vermont's biggest city.

Why Does Vermont Have Such A Housing Crunch?

By & Mar 8, 2019
And illustration of a neighborhood.
filo / iStockphoto.com

What are the causes of Vermont’s tight housing market — and why aren’t things getting better?