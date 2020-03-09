Citing 'Abundance Of Caution,' Schools In Northern, Southern Vermont Close

Updated 11:25 a.m. 3/9/2020

Schools in Williston are closed today in what the district calls "an abundance of caution" related to the new coronavirus. The entire Windham Southwest Supervisory Union, which includes schools in Wilmington, Whitingham, Searsburg, Stamford, Halifax and Readsboro, has also canceled school for the day.

In northern Vermont, the Champlain Valley School District sent an email saying the Allen Brook School and Williston Central School would be closed today. A staff member from Allen Brook stayed in a hotel in another state over February break, where multiple COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among guests who stayed at the same hotel.

The Allen Brook staff member is self-quarantined after feeling some cold symptoms, and has contacted the Vermont Department of Health. At this time, the district said there is no confirmation that the staff member's symptoms are connected with the new coronavirus.

The two Williston schools will be completely disinfected as a preventative measure, and the district said it will wait for further direction from the state health department.

The Windham Southwest Supervisory Union confirmed Monday all of its schools are closed.

The Twin Valley Unified Union School District within the WSWSU announced on its website Monday that its elementary school in Wilmington and its middle-high school in Whitingham would be closed for the day after officials learned of "potential indirect exposure to the coronavirus by a few people in our neighboring Stamford and Southern Valley communities."

Those two schools will re-open on Tuesday according to the statement on the district's website.