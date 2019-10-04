Related Program: 
City Of Burlington Demands Mall Developers Get Stalled Project On Track

  • The site of the CityPlace mall redevelopment in Burlington.
    The CityPlace mall development has faced numerous delays. The city is now demanding the developers take steps to get the project back on track.
The city of Burlington says developers of the much-delayed downtown mall are not following their agreement with the city, and the mayor is demanding they get the stalled project on track this month.

In a strongly-worded letter to Brookfield Properties, Mayor Miro Weinberger wrote to "salvage" the work that's gone into the CityPlace project, Brookfield needs to take specific steps, including paying the city $50,000 by Monday to cover administrative costs associated with the construction delay.

The city is also asking Brookfield to present an updated development plan by the end of the October. In a separate memo, the city wrote Brookfield has committed to meeting the city’s demands and will give a presentation on Oct. 28.

More from VPR — A Timeline Of Burlington's CityPlace Project

Brookfield did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The redevelopment of the downtown mall has faced numerous delays.

The mayor's letter and demands of Brookfield are the strongest steps that the city has taken to pressure the developers to resume construction since news broke in July that the redevelopment would be scaled back. Since then, the company hasn't said when construction would start or provided specific changes to the project design.

