Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Cleaning Up Vermont's Water: Projects Are Clear, But Funding Remains Murky

By & 48 minutes ago
  • Blue-green algae blooms in the summer of 2014 in Lake Champlain.
    Blue-green algae blooms in the summer of 2014 in Lake Champlain.
    Taylor Dobbs / VPR FILE

Live call-in discussion: Vermont lawmakers agree the state needs millions of dollars worth of clean water projects. But there's less agreement on where Vermont will get the roughly $60 million it needs to fund them. We're talking about clean water plans advancing in Montpelier and what the options are to pay for them.

Sen. Chris Bray, chair of the Senate Natural Resources and Energy committee, explains what is — and is not — included in S.96, the clean water bill that passed the Senate but did not contain any funding mechanism for the various projects.

And Jon Groveman, policy and water program director for the Vermont Natural Resources Council, shares his concerns over clean water funding missing from the Senate bill and ways to fund water projects going forward.

Share your clean water questions or thoughts below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Energy & Environment
Water Quality & PFOA
Government & Politics
Vermont Legislature
Chris Bray

Related Content

Manure Heads Into The Lake: Neighbor's Video Spotlights Farm Runoff In Addison County

By Apr 8, 2019
Eben Markowski stands near a field in Panton.
John Dillon / VPR

The state is investigating an Addison County farm for violating water quality regulations after it spread manure last month that flowed directly into tributaries of Lake Champlain. The case is among several farm pollution cases now under investigation by the state.

Environmental Groups Push Lawmakers For A Long Term Clean Water Funding Source

By Apr 9, 2019
Lawmakers face some tough choices to identify a long term funding source for the state's Clean Water Fund
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR/File

As the legislative session enters the home stretch, lawmakers still have not figured out how to pay for what most insist is a top priority — cleaning up Lake Champlain and other waterways.

EPA Gives Preliminary Thumbs Up To Gov. Scott's Clean Water Funding Plan

By Feb 12, 2019
A view from a boat on Lake Champlain, looking at a piece of tree-covered land jutting out.
Meg Malone / VPR File

Gov. Phil Scott’s long-term plan for clean water funding may have gotten a chilly reception in Montpelier, but the administration’s proposal has received a tentative stamp of approval from the federal agency overseeing Vermont’s pollution-reduction efforts.