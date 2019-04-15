Cleaning Up Vermont's Water: Projects Are Clear, But Funding Remains Murky

Live call-in discussion: Vermont lawmakers agree the state needs millions of dollars worth of clean water projects. But there's less agreement on where Vermont will get the roughly $60 million it needs to fund them. We're talking about clean water plans advancing in Montpelier and what the options are to pay for them.

Sen. Chris Bray, chair of the Senate Natural Resources and Energy committee, explains what is — and is not — included in S.96, the clean water bill that passed the Senate but did not contain any funding mechanism for the various projects.

And Jon Groveman, policy and water program director for the Vermont Natural Resources Council, shares his concerns over clean water funding missing from the Senate bill and ways to fund water projects going forward.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.