A Close Contest To Be Second-In-Command

The Democratic and Republican candidates for lieutenant governor are both seeking voters from the opposite party. Plus, a debate in the gubernatorial race, the return of school sports and, of course, bonus data.

Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Scott And Zuckerman Face Off In First Gubernatorial Debate

Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman and Gov. Phil Scott during the 2020 gubernatorial debate
The VPR-Vermont PBS 2020 Gubernatorial Debate, held on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, was hosted by Jane Lindholm, and included major party candidates Republican incumbent Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic and Progressive Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman. Listen to or watch the full debate here.

On Thursday, Vermont’s two major party candidates for governor met in their first debate on VPR and Vermont PBS.