Related Program: 
VPR News

Coalition Seeks Funding For Legal Services In Vermont Civil Courts

By 1 hour ago
  • The brick exterior of the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury.
    As the next legislative session nears, the Vermont Access To Justice Coalition plans to ask lawmakers to help Vermonters who can't afford a lawyer in civil proceedings.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

The Vermont Access To Justice Coalition plans to ask lawmakers for over $1 million to assist Vermonters who can't afford a lawyer in civil proceedings.

The request follows a 10 year decline in funding for legal services statewide according to coalition member and former Vermont Bar Foundation president Daniel Richardson.

Most of the funding, Richardson said, “is really to meet unmet needs that exist, but there’s no real program to cover them.”

More from VPR: Report: Helping Low-Income Vermonters Access Legal Services Benefits State Economy [Nov. 5]

The requested funding would provide legal assistance for low-income Vermonters navigating family court or immigration court, for tenants facing evictions and for low-income adoptive parents, according to a draft of the request.

Roughly a quarter of the funding would go toward general operations at Vermont Legal Aid, and another $48,000 would pay for legal services guaranteed by state law but otherwise unfunded.

Presently, Richardson said, the state guarantees legal services to adults facing an involuntary guardianship appointments, and parents found in contempt for failing to pay child support, but it provides no funding for those services.

Tags: 
Court System
Vermont Supreme Court
Civil Justice
VPR News

Related Content

Caledonia Judge Unlawfully Ordered Arrests Of Debtors For Years

By Jul 24, 2019
A woman holds a young boy on an unfinished porch while a man looks on.
Elodie Reed / VPR

It’s been more than 150 years since it was legal to arrest people in Vermont for unpaid debts.

And yet over the last two decades, roughly 200 debtors in Caledonia County’s small claims court were issued arrest warrants, often after missing hearings or failing to make payments.

Vermont Courts Begin Rollout Of Electronic Records System

By Jun 17, 2019
A timeline showing the rollout of the new Vermont Judiciary case management system. It begins in 2019 and doesn't complete until 2021.
Vermont Judiciary, Courtesy

The Vermont Judiciary has begun rolling out its new electronic records system. It will provide court employees, plaintiffs, defendants and other parties access to Vermont court records through an online interface.

Report: Helping Low-Income Vermonters Access Legal Services Benefits State Economy

By & Nov 5, 2019
A statue of lady justice holding scales with the sky in the background
no_limit_pictures / iStock

Legal services and representation can be difficult to obtain for people with low incomes. A new study asserts that helping Vermonters get access to these services actually makes a big, positive difference for the state's economy.