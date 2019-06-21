Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

A Collective Approach To Addressing Hunger In Bennington County

By & 11 minutes ago
  • The Center for the Advancement of Public Action at Bennington College has received a $1 million grant to devote to tackling hunger across the county.
    The Center for the Advancement of Public Action at Bennington College has received a $1 million grant to devote to tackling hunger across the county.
    courtesy Bennington College

Live call-in discussion: Bennington College will use a $1 million grant to address food insecurity throughout the county by partnering with several institutions across Bennington County, including the local supervisory union, the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and others. We're talking about what hunger looks like in that part of the state and how it's being addressed.

We're joined by Sue Andrews, director of Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services, one of the partners in the new effort. And by Anore Horton, executive director of Hunger Free Vermont.

Post your comments and questions below.

Broadcast live on Friday, June 21, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Food & Agriculture
Health

Related Content

Food Insecurity And Fear: The Challenges Faced By Vermont's Migrant Farmworkers

By & Jun 3, 2019
Will Lambek, José Luis Cordova Herrera, and woman who identified herself as Olga, from left, testified in the Legislature in January. They say migrant farmworkers fear that local police will out them to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / The Times Argus

Research by a UVM anthropologist suggests that a majority of migrant farmworkers in Vermont face serious barriers to accessing nutritious food – in addition to other enormous challenges. We're talking to Teresa Mares about her new book Life On the Other Border: Farmworkers and Food Justice in Vermont.

Upper Valley Group Hopes To Bridge Gap Between Food Waste And Food Insecurity In Vermont

By Aug 3, 2016
Rebecca Sananes / VPR

A new study shows millions of pounds of produce go uneaten in Vermont every year and yet nearly 80,000 Vermonters are living in food-insecure households. Volunteers, legislators and farmers are trying to find ways to bridge the gap between unused food and people experiencing hunger.

Diaper Bank Opens In Chittenden County, Partners With Food Shelves

By Mar 7, 2019
Stacks of diapers in a row.
Vrabelpeter1 / iStock

Food shelves rarely stock diapers, and families can't use federal subsidies like WIC or SNAP to buy them. To address this need, a new diaper bank is opening to serve communities in Chittenden County.