A Collective Approach To Addressing Hunger In Bennington County

Live call-in discussion: Bennington College will use a $1 million grant to address food insecurity throughout the county by partnering with several institutions across Bennington County, including the local supervisory union, the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and others. We're talking about what hunger looks like in that part of the state and how it's being addressed.

We're joined by Sue Andrews, director of Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services, one of the partners in the new effort. And by Anore Horton, executive director of Hunger Free Vermont.

Broadcast live on Friday, June 21, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.