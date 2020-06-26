Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

The College Kids Are Back; Are COVID Cases Up?

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

Concerns over the college crowd’s return to Burlington. Plus: stories of navigating the pandemic as a new American in Vermont, a moderate drought, and a legislative pay raise.

Want the web version of one of the stories you heard? Click below: 

Want to get The Frequency

in your favorite podcast app? Subscribe here.

Credit Lara Dickson / For VPR

The Frequency is Vermont Public Radio’s daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes.

Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Coronavirus
UVM
Winooski
Burlington

Related Content

How Vermont's Multilingual Communities Are Providing Grassroots Translation, Resources For COVID-19

By & 14 hours ago
A sign with winooski school district on it.
Elodie Reed / VPR

What’s it like to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic in Vermont within a community that’s relatively new to the U.S., where English might not be spoken widely?

When A Conference Call Becomes A Lifeline

By 15 hours ago
Omar Somow, wearing a mask, uses iPad
Elodie Reed / VPR

When Gov. Phil Scott’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order went into effect on March 25, Omar Somow saw a problem. 

“There was great information [about COVID-19] on the City of Winooski’s website [and elsewhere online] but a lot of people in the Somali Bantu community didn’t even know it was there,” Somow said.