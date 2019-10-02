As Colleges Close, What Questions Do You Have About Higher Education In Vermont?

Tell us: What do you want to know about Vermont's colleges and universities?

Vermont has seen three of its small independent colleges close this year, and other campuses are struggling to make ends meet. Brave Little State is going to spend an episode this winter exploring the state of higher education in Vermont.

VPR is visiting college campuses around the state this fall to learn how schools plan to stay viable in a tough climate of shrinking student populations, rising costs and unmanageable student debt. But we also want to hear what exactly you are curious to learn about when it comes to Vermont's college and universities.

