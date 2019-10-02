Related Program: 
As Colleges Close, What Questions Do You Have About Higher Education In Vermont?

  • The exerior of a building at Green Mountain College
    Green Mountain College, pictured in 2016, closed earlier this year. This fall VPR is visiting college campuses around Vermont to learn how schools plan to stay viable. Tell us what questions you'd like explored in an upcoming 'Brave Little State' episode.
    Nina Keck / VPR File

Tell us: What do you want to know about Vermont's colleges and universities?

Vermont has seen three of its small independent colleges close this year, and other campuses are struggling to make ends meet. Brave Little State is going to spend an episode this winter exploring the state of higher education in Vermont.

VPR is visiting college campuses around the state this fall to learn how schools plan to stay viable in a tough climate of shrinking student populations, rising costs and unmanageable student debt. But we also want to hear what exactly you are curious to learn about when it comes to Vermont's college and universities. 

Let us know your question in the submission form below and stay tuned.

