COMIC: How To Raise Informed, Active Citizens

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on January 26, 2021 6:00 am

This comic, by NPR's LA Johnson, is based on interviews by education correspondents Anya Kamenetz and Cory Turner, who spoke with Ashley Rogers Berner and Hasan Kwame Jeffries for NPR's Life Kit podcast.

Listen to their conversation at the top of this page or here, and read the article here. The podcast portion of this episode was produced by Sylvie Douglis.

Related Content

House Transmits Article Of Impeachment Against Trump To Senate

By 16 hours ago

Updated at 7:55 p.m. ET

At about 7 p.m. ET Monday, House impeachment managers delivered to the Senate an article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump, a move that prompts preparations for a historic trial.

Reporter Debrief: Vermont's U.S. Senators Take Control Of Influential Committees

By & Jan 22, 2021
Two images, one of bernie sanders, one of patrick leahy, side by side
Angela Evancie and Elodie Reed / VPR

As Congress enters a new session, with Democrats carrying slim control of the U.S. Senate, leadership across Senate committees will also shift to the Democrats. That means big changes for Vermont's two senators: Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders.

Confused About Antibodies? Let Our Comic (Featuring Many Llamas) Explain

By VPR Staff Jun 30, 2020
A comic with a llama narrator
Stephanie Zuppo / For VPR

Got questions about serology? Antibodies? What llamas have to do with it? Let Vermont cartoonist Stephanie Zuppo guide you through some answers.

This Cartoonist Is Drawing Guides To Help Adolescents Talk About Mental Health

By & Oct 15, 2020
Excpert from Lets Talk About It
Cara Bean / Center For Center for Cartoon Studies

The Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction has been working on creating comics that present complicated information in clear and accessible ways. Last year, they put out a graphic guide to Democracy and Government. Now they've collaborated with a mental health organization in Ohio and with Mass. cartoonist Cara Bean to produce a new comic called Let's Talk About It, a graphic guide to mental health.