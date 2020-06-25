Community Conversations: Race And Policing In Vermont

Since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, calls for police reform and an end to systemic racism have echoed across the country, including Vermont. Join VPR and Vermont PBS for a community conversation on issues of race, injustice and policing in Vermont.

Our hosts are:

Peter Hirschfeld, reporter at VPR

reporter at VPR Traci Griffith, professor of journalism at St. Michael's College

Our guests are:

Xusana Davis, Vermont's executive director of racial equity

Vermont's executive director of racial equity Jon Murad, acting chief of police for the Burlington Police Department

acting chief of police for the Burlington Police Department Ali Dieng, Burlington city councilor for Ward 7

Burlington city councilor for Ward 7 Mia Schultz, Bennington resident, vice chair of the Bennington Town Democratic Party and a member of the Vermont Ethnic Studies Coalition

Bennington resident, vice chair of the Bennington Town Democratic Party and a member of the Vermont Ethnic Studies Coalition Mark Anderson, sheriff for Windham County and a representative of the Vermont Sheriffs' Association

sheriff for Windham County and a representative of the Vermont Sheriffs' Association Stephanie Seguino, professor of economics at the University of Vermont and fellow with the Gund Institute for the Environment

And we want to hear from you: what do you make of recent calls for police reform? What does reform look like to you at this moment? We encourage you to join in the discussion by sharing your thoughts and questions.

This conversation was recorded on Thursday, June 18, 2020.