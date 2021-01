While some online proceedings are still on hold, the courthouse in Chelsea is busy with more cases than before the pandemic. The White River Valley Herald staff writer Zoë Newmarco spoke with VPR about the court's pivot to virtual business.

Read Zoë Newmarco' story, "Justice Over Internet" in the Herald of Randolph, here.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vprnet.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.