Community Report: Bennington County Has Seen The Most COVID Cases Per Capita Of Any Vt. County

In recent days, Bennington County has surpassed Vermont's most populous county when it comes to the number of COVID-19 cases identified per 10,000 residents.

On Friday, Jan. 22, Bennington counted 27 new coronavirus cases, to total 234.9 cases per 10,000 residents. Chittenden County — which has seen the bulk of Vermont's total cases, at 3,773 since the pandemic began — now ranks second to Bennington when you factor in population, with 224.7 cases per 10,000 people. Bennington County has seen a total of 864 cases since the pandemic began.

Tiffany Tan is a reporter for The Bennington Banner and she spoke to VPR's Community Report about the high numbers and what might be causing the upward trend.

Read the article, "Three new COVID-19 deaths reported; Bennington County has state's highest infection rate," in The Bennington Banner, here.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vprnet.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.