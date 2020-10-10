Community Report: Bennington Museum's New Interim Director, Pandemic Offerings

David Pilachowski joins Bennington Museum as its interim director beginning in early November. He spoke to VPR about how the museum is serving patrons through COVID-19.

Pilachowski succeeds Joshua Torrance, who is leaving the post, due in part to COVID-19, as his partner needs to move closer to her job in Connecticut.

Read the Bennington Banner's coverage on Torrance's decision to leave Bennington Museum here.

Pilachowski wants to continue several new projects, like People's Choice, which began as an online alternative during the pandemic that the museum used to ask patrons which items from its collection of 40,000 objects should go on display.

The museum's other offerings include daily "Tours At Ten" videos exploring various objects in the collection, in-person displays, plus plenty of outdoor trails for walking and a sculpture exhibit.

This is also the time to see the famous Jane Stickle Quilt, on display through Indigenous Peoples' Day on Monday, Oct. 12. Due to the fragility of the cotton fabric — the 5000-plus piece quilt was sewn as the Civil War raged in 1863 — Bennington Museum only displays the piece once a year.

