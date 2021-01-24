Related Program: 
Community Report: Dartmouth Students Win NASA Challenge With Lunar Rover Built In A Garage

  • A lunar rover made by Dartmouth students with metalic, circular probes and a gold colored, square core, moves over tan sand
    One of the rovers built by a team of Dartmouth engineering students navigates a sandy surface in the backyard of engineering Prof. Laura Ray.
    Adam Gronewold, Courtesy,

Answering a challenge from NASA, Dartmouth engineering students teamed up to create lunar explorers that could roam the dark side of the moon.

Manasi Singh (‘24) writes for The Dartmouth and joined VPR to talk about the team, its winning entry and how team members pivoted from the usual in-person robotics project to building the rover in their professor’s garage.

Read Manasi Singh's article, "Dartmouth engineering students win award at NASA's BIG Idea Challenge," here.

