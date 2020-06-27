Community Report: Drive-Thru Voting And Fireworks In The Islands

This week, The Islander staff writer Mike Donoghue spoke with VPR about his recent article covering the recently-passed Alburgh school budget. Voters there cast their ballots via a drive-thru system. Donoghue also discussed several towns' plans for upcoming July Fourth celebrations and their accommodations for COVID-19 social distancing.

