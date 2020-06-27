Related Program: 
Community Report: Drive-Thru Voting And Fireworks In The Islands

  • People sitting under a tent.
    Alburgh residents voted by drive-thru on the school budget in order to keep poll workers and voters safe during COVID-19 pandemic.
    Connie Boutin / The Islander

This week, The Islander staff writer Mike Donoghue spoke with VPR about his recent article covering the recently-passed Alburgh school budget. Voters there cast their ballots via a drive-thru system. Donoghue also discussed several towns' plans for upcoming July Fourth celebrations and their accommodations for COVID-19 social distancing.

Read Mike Donoghue's articles in The Islander below:

More from VPR: As Education Revenue Declines, Scott Administration Pushes For Revotes On School Budgets

