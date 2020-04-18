Related Program: 
Community Report: Emerald Ash Borer Appears In Upper Valley

  • A green beetle bug.
    The emerald ash borer, which according to a recent "Valley News" story, has been documented in the Upper Valley.
    U.S. Department of Agriculture

Most weeks, VPR checks in with community newspapers to ask about top stories. This week, we speak with Valley News reporter Tim Camerato, who filed a story about the invasive emerald ash borer's appearance in the Upper Valley.

According to Camerato's reporting, the beetle is now causing damage to ash trees in Plainfield, New Hampshire, and it had also likely arrived in other Upper Valley towns. Camerato also noted with people out of work and potentially unable to pay property taxes, towns may have to delay treatment and removal of ash borer-affected trees until their budgets rebound.

Read the Valley News story here. 

