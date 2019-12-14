Community Report: Fairfax School Bond Fails, Higher Milk Silos In St. Albans?

Each week, VPR touches base with a local newspaper reporter about a top story from their community. This time, we hear from Gregory Lamoureux, who writes for The County Courier in Franklin County.

Voters in Fairfax decided against a $26 million school bond proposal that would have addressed structural upgrades at Bellows Free Academy and the middle school gym. Lamoureux reported about 1,200 voters showed up, and 47.9% were in favor of the bond proposal. He said this was the second time in just over a year that the issue was put before town voters.

The bulk of the bond was going to go towards safety upgrades, largely related to a 25-year-old building addition which boasted a glass foyer. Lamoureux said when one of the town school's addition was upgraded, active shooters were not top-of-mind in school districts nationwide.

Read these stories in The County Courier.

And some changes are most likely in store for silos at the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery, whose members recently decided to merge with the larger Kansas-based Dairy Farmers of America.

Lamoureux said DFA asked St. Albans City for approval to expand the co-op's silos, which house locally-produced bulk milk. Currently, he said, the silos stand at 85 feet, and DFA would like them to rise up to 105 feet.