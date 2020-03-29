Community Report: Franklin County Shelter, Maple Producers Adapt For Pandemic

Each week, VPR asks local newsrooms about their top stories. This week, County Courier reporter Ben Kaufmann discusses how Franklin County communities are adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally, Kaufmann is the Courier's sports writer. But since sports and related activities are on hold to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in our region, he now writes as a general assignment reporter. He also works at the St. Albans City shelter Samaritan House.

Kaufmann shared his experience at the emergency shelter, and how he has pivoted away from sports writing to pen a piece on the local maple industry following the cancelation of the Vermont Maple Festival in St. Albans.