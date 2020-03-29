Related Program: 
Community Report: Franklin County Shelter, Maple Producers Adapt For Pandemic

    St. Albans City's Samaritan House has transitioned from a nighttime shelter to 24/7 hours in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each week, VPR asks local newsrooms about their top stories. This week, County Courier reporter Ben Kaufmann discusses how Franklin County communities are adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Normally, Kaufmann is the Courier's sports writer. But since sports and related activities are on hold to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in our region, he now writes as a general assignment reporter. He also works at the St. Albans City shelter Samaritan House.

Kaufmann shared his experience at the emergency shelter, and how he has pivoted away from sports writing to pen a piece on the local maple industry following the cancelation of the Vermont Maple Festival in St. Albans.

Franklin County
The County Courier
Coronavirus
