VPR News

Community Report: Quarantine Cooking For St. Patty's Day And Beyond

By 25 minutes ago
  • A pie with whip cream topping.
    Socially-distancing for St. Patrick's Day? Banoffee pie can help.
    MarinaMassel / iStock

This week, we reached out to a local food writer for some needed distraction from the difficult news of the day.

Lindsey Hollenbaugh, who writes "The Eat" newsletter and features food-related stories appearing in the Bennington Banner, Brattleboro Reformer, Manchester Journal and Berkshire Eagle, shares some food ideas and recipes for a St. Patrick's Day in this new, coronavirus world.

A lot of people are preparing to work from home and getting some social distance, but Hollenbaugh pointed out: "That doesn't mean that we have to practice social distancing with baked goods, right?"

Hollenbaugh suggested a simple, sweet and delicious batch of cookies made from the basic staples shelved in a well-stocked pantry.

She also offered a quarantine-appropriate way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day: With traditional, homemade fare like corned beef and cabbage made in your slow cooker enhanced with a half-can of Guinness beer, then top of the meal with a freshly-baked banoffee pie.

VPR News
Community Report
Southern Vermont
Food & Agriculture

