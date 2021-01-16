Community Report: Record Bear Hunting Season In Vermont And New Hampshire

More hunters in the woods, plus more readily-available food sources thanks to a new composting law, equaled a record number of bears taken during hunting seasons in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Valley News news editor John Gregg joined VPR to share statistics.

Read John Gregg's article, "Vt., N.H. both boast big boom in bear harvest in 2020," in the Valley News, here.

