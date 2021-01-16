Related Program: 
Community Report: Record Bear Hunting Season In Vermont And New Hampshire

    Both Vermont and New Hampshire saw record numbers of bears harvested during their hunting seasons. Fish and wildlife experts say the reasons are many, but include more hunters in the woods due to COVID-19.
    Jacob Zorn, Courtesy

More hunters in the woods, plus more readily-available food sources thanks to a new composting law, equaled a record number of bears taken during hunting seasons in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Valley News news editor John Gregg joined VPR  to share statistics.

Read John Gregg's article, "Vt., N.H. both boast big boom in bear harvest in 2020," in the Valley News, here.

