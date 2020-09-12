Related Program: 
VPR News

Community Report: Removing 'Derelict Dams' Could Return Natural Areas To State

By 1 hour ago
  • A dam in a river
    This 2018 photo shows the dam in the Dog River prior to its removal this summer by the Friends of the Winooski River.
    Friends of the Winooski River, Courtesy

  

Since 2014, the state Legislature designated September as Vermont River Clean-up Month, and one prominent river in the state is getting some help involving the removal of several derelict dams.

Michele Braun is the executive director of the Friends of the Winooski River. She spoke with VPR to explain the dams' status, how they got there and how removing them creates benefits beyond improving just the river's health.

The current project is to remove a dam in Northfield on the Dog River that was built about a century ago as part of a summer camp.

Listen to the full interview above.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or get in touch with tweet us @vprnet.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
VPR News
Energy & Environment
Winooski River
Community Report
Water Quality

Related Content

Community Report: Raw Sewage Dumped Into Passumpsic As Town Continues Decades-Long Clean-Up

By Jul 25, 2020
Passumpsic River Valley, looking north
Joshua Conover / iStock

In a year with heavy spring and summer storms across Vermont, rainfall totals can add up quickly and cause overflows of storm and sewage into rivers and lakes. Towns all over the state battle this same issue and each year, neighborhoods statewide have their roads torn up in a continual effort to upgrade aging infrastructure that could otherwise allay the overflows.

Community Report: In-Person Classes Delayed In West River Ed District

By Aug 22, 2020
The exterior of Townshend Elementary School on a blue-sky day.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR File

Brattleboro Reformer reporter Chris Mays spoke to VPR about one southern Vermont district undergoing preventative HVAC maintenance in response to COVID-19.